Ex-British Spy Who Compiled Unproven Trump Dossier Surfaces

(AP) – A former British spy who compiled an explosive and unproven dossier on President Donald Trump’s purported activities in Russia has returned to work.  Christopher Steele said Tuesday he is “really pleased” to be back at work in London after a prolonged period out of public view. He went into hiding in January.  Steele works at a private security firm. He says he won’t be making any further comments.

Trump has described the lurid reports in the dossier as “phony allegations” concocted by his political opponents.  The dossier was reportedly produced as opposition research for the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.  It contains unproven allegations of coordination between Trump’s advisers and Russians on hacking the emails of prominent Democrats and claims about sexual activities.  The Associated Press has not authenticated the claims.

