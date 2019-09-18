Ex-Brownsville Fire Chief Acquitted Of Improperly Accessing Computer Records

Former Brownsville fire chief Carlos Elizondo has been found not guilty of breaching the security of the department’s computers. After a 2-day trial, a 4-man 8-woman jury deliberated about 3 hours Wednesday afternoon before acquitting Elizondo of all 6 counts of computer security breach.

Elizondo had accessed the fire department’s Emergency Reporting System while he was under suspension related to a separate criminal case. But his attorney argued the city of Brownsville had no written policy that prevented Elizondo from accessing the system.

Elizondo still faces separate charges of theft and misapplication of fiduciary property dating back two years. He is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Brownsville Firefighters Association at the time he was president of the union and before he became fire chief.