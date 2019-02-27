LOCAL

Ex-Brownsville Mayor Ahumada Running For City Commission

A former Brownsville mayor is running for a seat on the city commission. Pat Ahumada is joining the race for the District 2 seat.

Ahumada says among the priorities he’ll emphasize in his campaign will be the need to boost the budgets for public safety and road improvements.

The 66-year-old Ahumada was Brownsville’s mayor twice – first from 2001 to 2003 and again from 2007 to 2011. He joins former Brownsville school trustee Catalina Presas-Garcia in the race against the current District 2 commissioner Jessica Tetreau, who is running for a third term to represent the central and eastern portion of Brownsville.

