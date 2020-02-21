Ex-Brownsville School Trustee Pleads Guilty To DWI

A little more than a month after he resigned from the Brownsville school board, Erasmo Castro has pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated. The 53-year-old Castro entered the plea Thursday to the Class B misdemeanor and was sentenced to six months in jail, which the judge suspended and instead placed Castro on a 1-year probation and fined him 550 dollars. Castro’s plea comes 5-1/2 months after his drunken driving arrest. Brownsville police responding to a traffic accident took him in after he failed a roadside sobriety test. Castro later became the target of a citizens petition calling for his removal from the school board. He’d also been censured by his fellow trustees. Castro ended up serving only about the first year of his 3-year term.