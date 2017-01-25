Ex-CBP Officer Opts To Plead Guilty To A 6-Year-Old Murder

A former CBP officer will spend about four years in prison as part of a plea agreement stemming from the shooting death of a Mission-area nightclub owner — more than six years ago. Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez Elizondo pleaded guilty this week to a charge of murder, even after the 13th Court of Appeals had granted him a new trial.

The 37-year-old Rodriguez had been convicted of murder in 2011 and sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing Fermin Limon Senior. It happened during a violent confrontation in the parking lot of the Punto Tres nightclub early the morning of August 9th 2010. During his trial, Rodriguez claimed, unsuccessfully, he shot Limon in self-defense.