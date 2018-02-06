Home TEXAS Ex-Cheerleaders Sue Texans, Allege Intimidation, Low Pay
Ex-Cheerleaders Sue Texans, Allege Intimidation, Low Pay
TEXAS
0

Ex-Cheerleaders Sue Texans, Allege Intimidation, Low Pay

0
0
media_4d88e2611849403a9f8e184ddad7c334-DMID1-5eyzty85m-640×360
now viewing

Ex-Cheerleaders Sue Texans, Allege Intimidation, Low Pay

WPTV_Marijuana_cigarette_20140207132954_640_480
now playing

Bad Timing: End To Pot Prosecutions Comes Too Late For Many

WireAP_e0c7fcd597a14856880a051f04901215_12x5_992
now playing

Mourning For Guatemalan Woman Shot By US Border Patrol

AMLO-17-640×360
now playing

UN Office Impartial In Mexico Elections, Despite Letter

2675adf5dd7c4eb3a1941f4885b3496ca4291b5e
now playing

Sworn In As Spain's Leader, Sanchez Faces Catalan Conundrum

3e4d2e96-621c-40e8-9bff-c2b00310f698-large16x9_Womanpulledfrombridge
now playing

Police Save Woman From Bridge Over Houston Ship Channel

mega+millions1+sf
now playing

Texas Woman's Theft Of Lottery Winnings Impoverished Mother

download-1
now playing

Idaho Teacher Accused Of Feeding Puppy To Turtle Is Charged

t_1527863068911_name_ny_martin_scorsese_dog_lawsuit_20180601
now playing

Lawsuit Accuses Martin Scorsese's Dog Of Attacking Nurse

920×920
now playing

Navy Marks Triton Arrival At Southern California Base

5b1218dd3c1c6_image
now playing

The Latest: Students Tempered By 'Events of May 18' Graduate

(AP) – Five former Houston Texans cheerleaders are suing the NFL franchise, alleging the team failed to fully compensate them as required by law and subjected them to hostile work environment in which they were harassed, intimidated and forced to live in fear.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Houston federal court.

At a news conference, Hannah Turnbow said she and other cheerleaders were treated “the lowest of the low.”

Prominent women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, who’s representing the cheerleaders, said the women were not fully paid for their long hours of work because of their gender.

Texans spokeswoman Amy Palcic said in a statement the team is proud of its cheerleader program and constantly reviews it to make sure it is “enjoyable for everyone.”

Related posts:

  1. Mexico To Investigate Disappearances In Border City
  2. Texas Braces As 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season Begins
  3. Added Security For Graduates Of Texas School Where 10 Killed
  4. Police Save Woman From Bridge Over Houston Ship Channel
Related Posts
3e4d2e96-621c-40e8-9bff-c2b00310f698-large16x9_Womanpulledfrombridge

Police Save Woman From Bridge Over Houston Ship Channel

Danny Castillon 0
mega+millions1+sf

Texas Woman’s Theft Of Lottery Winnings Impoverished Mother

Danny Castillon 0
DEADLY SHOOTING

Police: Student Fatally Shoots Self At School

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video