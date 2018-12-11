Home NATIONAL Ex-coach Says California Gunman Was Volatile, Intimidating
(AP) – A second high school coach of the gunman who killed 12 people at a Southern California bar recalled him as volatile and intimidating.
Evie Cluke coached Ian David Long on Newbury Park High School’s track team in 2007 and 2008. In an interview Sunday, she says Long would lose his temper, throw tantrums and scream, and that she witnessed him assault a fellow coach.
That coach, Dominique Colell, says Long grabbed her rear and midsection after she refused to return a cellphone. Another time, he used his hand to mimic shooting her.
Both coaches say they reported the behavior to school officials, who did nothing. School officials could not be reached for comment.
Police say Long killed 12 people at a bar in Thousand Oaks and them himself late Wednesday.

