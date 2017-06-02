Home TEXAS Ex-convict Commuted By Obama Arrested On Drug Charge
(AP) — A 68-year-old San Antonio man whose life prison sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama is back in jail after authorities say he crashed his car into another vehicle while fleeing from officers following a drug deal.

A federal magistrate judge on Friday ordered Robert Gill held without bail pending a hearing later this month.

Gill was arrested in 1990 and sentenced to life for cocaine and heroin distribution conspiracy. While in prison, he studied law and petitioned the president for a second chance. Obama commuted Gill’s sentence in 2015. The San Antonio Express-News reports he’d been working as a paralegal at a San Antonio law firm.

He’s now charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

