Ex-Conyers Staffer Says She’d Testify If Asked

(AP) – A former staff member for Michigan Rep. John Conyers says she’d testify before Congress about sexual harassment she endured while working in his office. Marion Brown told The Associated Press on Thursday that she’d go before the House Ethics Committee if asked. Brown says she’d prefer to be subpoenaed. She says other witnesses also would testify under subpoena.

Several fellow House Democrats have called for the 88-year-old Detroit congressman to resign following allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching by women who worked for him. Brown alleges she was fired because she rejected Conyers’ sexual advances. She says she settled a complaint in 2015 for $27,000. An attorney for Conyers says the congressman denies the allegations.