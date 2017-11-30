Home NATIONAL Ex-Conyers Staffer Says She’d Testify If Asked
Ex-Conyers Staffer Says She’d Testify If Asked
NATIONAL
0

Ex-Conyers Staffer Says She’d Testify If Asked

0
0
JON CONHERS
now viewing

Ex-Conyers Staffer Says She’d Testify If Asked

court-gavel-generic-no-caption-jpg_1577529_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Jurors Begin Hearing Testimony In The Irene Garza Murder Trial

HANDCUFFS ARREST POLICE
now playing

14 Indicted In Racist-Based Gang Case

ENGLISH ONLY ZONE
now playing

Town Repeals Law Making English Official Language

DRUG BUST
now playing

Mexican Forces Seize 5 Tons Of Marijuana At Texas Border

AMBULANCE-3
now playing

Boy Burned After Re-Creating YouTube Trick

POPE FRANCIS
now playing

Pope Demands World Help Resolve Rohingya Crisis

TAX PLAN TAX BILL TAX REFORM
now playing

McCain Says He'll Support GOP Tax Overhaul Bill

AL FRANKEN
now playing

Sen. Franken Groped Army Veteran During USO Tour

SAM TILLERSON
now playing

White House Says Tillerson's Still On The Job

JOE BARTON AND KELLY CANON
now playing

Woman Long Dismissed Messages As 'just Joe'

(AP) – A former staff member for Michigan Rep. John Conyers says she’d testify before Congress about sexual harassment she endured while working in his office.  Marion Brown told The Associated Press on Thursday that she’d go before the House Ethics Committee if asked. Brown says she’d prefer to be subpoenaed. She says other witnesses also would testify under subpoena.

Several fellow House Democrats have called for the 88-year-old Detroit congressman to resign following allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching by women who worked for him.  Brown alleges she was fired because she rejected Conyers’ sexual advances. She says she settled a complaint in 2015 for $27,000.  An attorney for Conyers says the congressman denies the allegations.

Related posts:

  1. Conyers To Fight Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. House OKs Anti-Harassment Training Bill
  3. Harlingen Woman Arrested Last Week Was Set To Testify Against Indicted State Senator
  4. Lawyer For Lauer’s Accuser Praises Her Courage
Related Posts
AMBULANCE-3

Boy Burned After Re-Creating YouTube Trick

jsalinas 0
TAX PLAN TAX BILL TAX REFORM

McCain Says He’ll Support GOP Tax Overhaul Bill

jsalinas 0
AL FRANKEN

Sen. Franken Groped Army Veteran During USO Tour

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video