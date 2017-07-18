Home LOCAL Former Prison Guard Soon To Be A Prison Inmate
Former Prison Guard Soon To Be A Prison Inmate
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Former Prison Guard Soon To Be A Prison Inmate

0
0
jail-prison-generic
now viewing

Former Prison Guard Soon To Be A Prison Inmate

lightning
now playing

Lightning Strikes Shocks Three In Sebastian

FIRE INVESTIGATION
now playing

Authorities Release Name Of Man Found Dead After Brownsville House Fire

PROTEST OF JORDANIAN CONVICTION OF US TROOP DEATHS
now playing

Protests Over Conviction Of Jordanian In US Troop Deaths

TRANSGENDER STUDENTS IN SCHOOL
now playing

Advocacy Groups Urge States To Protect Transgender Students

fire investigation
now playing

McAllen Apartment Fire Cause Undetermined

TEXAS
now playing

Texas Legislature Begins Hustling To Revive 'bathroom bill'

DOG PULLS BABY DEER FROM DROWNING
now playing

Dog Pulls Baby Deer From Water To Save It From Drowning

SAUDI WOMAN IN MINISKIRT
now playing

Saudi Woman In Miniskirt Video Arrested After Public Outcry

AUSTRALIAN WOMAN SHOT IN MINNESOTTA
now playing

Questions Remain Surrounding Fatal Minnesota Police Shooting

IRAN SANCTIONS
now playing

Lawmakers Urge More Authority For Iran Sanctions

A year-and-a-half in federal prison – the punishment for a second Willacy County prison guard who was caught smuggling contraband in for the inmates. 23-year-old Stephen Salinas had pleaded guilty to bribery charges in January – admitting he took money from inmates at the Regional Detention Center in Raymondville to smuggle in cellphones and jugs of alcohol.

Salinas received the same punishment as his colleague, 29-year-old Harry Cordero, who received his sentence in March. The prison is a privately-run facility – operated by Management and Training Corporation.

Related posts:

  1. Feds Taking Over Texas National Guard Mission Along Border
  2. Protests Over Conviction Of Jordanian In US Troop Deaths
  3. Brownsville Auto-Pedestrian Accident Claims A Second Life
  4. Man Charged In Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Accident
Related Posts
lightning

Lightning Strikes Shocks Three In Sebastian

jsalinas 0
FIRE INVESTIGATION

Authorities Release Name Of Man Found Dead After Brownsville House Fire

jsalinas 0
fire investigation

McAllen Apartment Fire Cause Undetermined

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video