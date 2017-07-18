Former Prison Guard Soon To Be A Prison Inmate

A year-and-a-half in federal prison – the punishment for a second Willacy County prison guard who was caught smuggling contraband in for the inmates. 23-year-old Stephen Salinas had pleaded guilty to bribery charges in January – admitting he took money from inmates at the Regional Detention Center in Raymondville to smuggle in cellphones and jugs of alcohol.

Salinas received the same punishment as his colleague, 29-year-old Harry Cordero, who received his sentence in March. The prison is a privately-run facility – operated by Management and Training Corporation.