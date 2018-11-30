Home TEXAS Ex-Dallas Cop Indicted For Murder In Unarmed Black Man’s Death
Ex-Dallas Cop Indicted For Murder In Unarmed Black Man’s Death
Ex-Dallas Cop Indicted For Murder In Unarmed Black Man’s Death

Amber Guyger and Botham Shem Jean
Ex-Dallas Cop Indicted For Murder In Unarmed Black Man’s Death

A former Dallas police officer is under indictment for murder for the death of an unarmed black man.

A grand jury returned the indictment Friday against Amber Guyger for shooting Botham Jean to death inside his apartment in September. Guyger told investigators she accidentally mistook his apartment for her own and shot him because she thought he was a burglary. Guyger lived on the floor below Jean and was off-duty but in uniform at the time of the killing. She was fired from Dallas police a several weeks after her arrest by Texas Rangers for manslaughter.

Jean’s family and activists had long sought murder charges.

