Home TEXAS Ex-Deputy Gets 27 Years For Child Porn
Ex-Deputy Gets 27 Years For Child Porn
TEXAS
0

Ex-Deputy Gets 27 Years For Child Porn

0
0
PRISON JAIL
now viewing

Ex-Deputy Gets 27 Years For Child Porn

Charles Krauthammer
now playing

Krauthammer Reveals He Has Weeks To Live

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

Police Fatally Shoot Suspect, 18, Inside House

Emily Glass stepmom killed her 5 yr old son wichita kansas
now playing

Stepmom Recorded Saying 'I did him wrong'

DONALD TRUMP AND KIM JUN EN
now playing

Doubts On All Sides In US As Trump-Kim Summit Looms

ANTHONY BOURDAIN
now playing

Prosecutor: Bourdain Apparently Hanged Himself

RUSSIAN PROBE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION
now playing

New Charges Filed Against Manafort In Russia Probe

paul-ryan759
now playing

GOP Moderate Leader: Tentative Immigration Deal In Works

Generic%20court,%20gavel,%20lawsuit,%20arraignment,%20judgment_34273926_3166027_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Trump Administration: Heart Of Health Law Unconstitutional

the-alamo-2
now playing

$450M Alamo Plan Would Triple Size Of Plaza At Historic Site

drugs prescription
now playing

Suspect Charged With Illegal Sale Of Male Enhancement Drugs

(AP) – A former Harris County sheriff’s deputy must serve 27 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a Texas child pornography case with ties to Wisconsin.

Andrew Craig Sustaita of Spring was sentenced Thursday in Houston. The 31-year-old Sustaita in March pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and to production of child pornography.  Prosecutors say Sustaita was a deputy at the time of the crimes but was fired in early 2017 amid the investigation.

Officials say Sustaita posted images to a child pornography website, had more than 70 examples of child porn on some devices and posted images of his own genitalia positioned on or near a victim as she apparently slept.  Investigators say some images of a victim were discovered on a computer in Milwaukee.

Related posts:

  1. Port Isabel Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Female Student
  2. Autopsy Identifies Truck Driver Killed In Fiery Crash In Louisiana As Edinburg Man
  3. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  4. Harlingen-Area Teen Sentenced To 20 Years In 2 1/2-Year-Old Murder
Related Posts
shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1

Police Fatally Shoot Suspect, 18, Inside House

jsalinas 0
Generic%20court,%20gavel,%20lawsuit,%20arraignment,%20judgment_34273926_3166027_ver1_0_640_360

Trump Administration: Heart Of Health Law Unconstitutional

jsalinas 0
the-alamo-2

$450M Alamo Plan Would Triple Size Of Plaza At Historic Site

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video