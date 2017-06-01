Home TEXAS Ex-Detention Officer Gets 1 Year In Jail For Inmate Assault
Ex-Detention Officer Gets 1 Year In Jail For Inmate Assault
TEXAS
0

Ex-Detention Officer Gets 1 Year In Jail For Inmate Assault

0
0
PRISON GENERIC
now viewing

Ex-Detention Officer Gets 1 Year In Jail For Inmate Assault

Trump Demands Media Leak Investigation

donald-trumpbf8b82e306ca6cf291ebff0000dce829
now playing

Trump Denounces 'witch hunt'

rep-armando-martinez
now playing

Texas Lawmaker Ready For Session After Being Shot At Party

fedex
now playing

FedEx: Storm Causes Big Problems At Memphis Hub

Austin Looks To Artists For Help With Tackling City Problems

austin-tice-missing-texas-journalist
now playing

US Belief Missing Journalist Is Alive Boosts Parents' Hopes

4861
now playing

Fetal Burying Decision Delayed

1483345929201
now playing

Final Jobs Report For Obama Presidency Expected To Be Solid

static2-politico-com
now playing

GOP, Trump Team Discuss Mexico Border Wall

bc9f55ce65154bffab019ad778b3ff9d-1020×680
now playing

A Traditional End To An Unconventional Presidential Election

(AP) – A former San Antonio-area detention officer has been sentenced to a year in jail after being convicted of using excessive force against an inmate.  The San Antonio Express-News reports during Avery Lawrence’s punishment hearing Thursday, prosecutors told a judge the ex-Bexar County Sheriff’s Office detention officer betrayed the public trust.

Lawrence was convicted in November of official oppression, assault by a public servant and violating the civil rights of a person in custody, all misdemeanors.  Prosecutors say Lawrence punched or pushed inmate John Garcia in July 2014, slammed him to the floor and “did a knee strike to his back” so loud other inmates heard Garcia’s rib crack.  Lawrence’s attorney, Marilyn Bradley, says her client “might have made a mistake” but was in a very stressful and dangerous job.

Related posts:

  1. Inmate Found Dead at Lopez State Jail In Edinburg
  2. Mission Developer Admits Involvement In Massive Money Laundering Scheme
  3. Stray New Year’s Eve Bullets Wound Two In Starr County
  4. Escaped Inmate Killed In Shootout South Of San Antonio
Related Posts
rep-armando-martinez

Texas Lawmaker Ready For Session After Being Shot At Party

jsalinas 0

Austin Looks To Artists For Help With Tackling City Problems

jsalinas 0
austin-tice-missing-texas-journalist

US Belief Missing Journalist Is Alive Boosts Parents’ Hopes

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video