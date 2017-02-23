Home LOCAL Ex-Edcouch City Official Charged In Cocaine Deal
Ex-Edcouch City Official Charged In Cocaine Deal
Ex-Edcouch City Official Charged In Cocaine Deal

Ex-Edcouch City Official Charged In Cocaine Deal

A former alderman and municipal judge in Edcouch is in jail in Alabama – accused of trying to sell cocaine. Daniel Guzman and a second man had been the targets of federal D-E-A agents in Texas and Alabama.

According to Fox 2 News, Guzman and his partner were about to sell 30 kilos of cocaine to undercover agents, when the two suddenly backed out of the deal. They drove off, but were followed, and eventually pulled over for speeding and arrested. Guzman is in federal custody in Montgomery Alabama on a charge of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute.

