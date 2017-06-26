Ex-Federal Agent Nabbed In Child Sex Sting Admits Guilt

A former security agent with the Federal Aviation Administration has pleaded guilty stemming from his arrest in Brownsville in an undercover child sex sting.

In a plea bargain with federal prosecutors, Jeremy David McCauley admitted to a lesser charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. The more serious charge of enticing a child was dropped.

McCauley came under investigation in January when he answered a Craigslist ad posted by federal agents posing as a mother and her 13-year-old daughter. After a week of online chats, during which McCauley sent a sexually explicit picture, the parties agreed to meet at Sunrise Mall. When McCauley showed up, he was quickly surrounded by federal officers. McCauley faces at least five years in prison when he’s sentenced in September.