Ex-Girlfriend Calls Suspect Kind And Loving

(AP) – A former girlfriend of the suspect in the slaying of an elderly Cleveland man has told CBS News in a text that 37-year-old Steve Stephens was “a nice guy” who was generous to everyone and was “kind and loving” to her and her children. Joy Lane says Monday she had a relationship for several years with Stephens, now the target of a nationwide manhunt for the Easter slaying.

Stephens, in a video he posted to Facebook, mentions Lane’s name to 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. and says she is “the reason that this is about to happen to you” before the random attack. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams says Lane is cooperating with authorities and is being protected.