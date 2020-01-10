Ex-Houston Cop Charged In Raid Accused In Old Drug Case

(AP) – A former Houston police officer who is charged in connection with a deadly 2019 drug raid that left two people dead is facing accusations he provided false testimony that led to the wrongful conviction of a man in another case.

Attorneys for 64-year-old Otis Mallet allege Gerald Goines lied in trial testimony about buying crack cocaine from their client in April 2008 and failed to disclose evidence that would have benefited Mallet’s case. Mallet was sentenced to eight years in prison and later paroled.

Goines is facing charges for the deaths of a couple in a January 2019 drug raid.ááMallet has long maintained his innocence.