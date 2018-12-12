Home TEXAS Ex-Minister Accused Of Stealing $800K From Church
Ex-Minister Accused Of Stealing $800K From Church
TEXAS
0

Ex-Minister Accused Of Stealing $800K From Church

0
0
Jerrell Altic
now viewing

Ex-Minister Accused Of Stealing $800K From Church

Texas boy jumps from burning apartment to officers
now playing

Boy Jumps From Burning Apartment To Officers

teresa may
now playing

British Prime Minister Survives No Confidence Vote

Miami’s Dr. Michael Hoffer
now playing

Cuba Health Mystery: Diplomats Had Inner-Ear Damage Early On

Democratic Sen. Doug Jones
now playing

Jones Says Farmers Scared By Trump's Tariffs

French president Emmanuel Macron
now playing

France's Macron Caught Between Protests, Strasbourg Attack

GAVEL
now playing

Media Firm That Aided Trump Won't Be Prosecuted

POLICE CRIME SCENE SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
now playing

3 Officers Shot Serving Warrant; Suspect Dead

Jacob Anderson
now playing

No Jail Time For Ex-Baylor Student Accused Of Sex Assault

EXECUTION CHAMBER
now playing

Texas Executes Inmate For Killing Newlywed

Julian Castro moves toward 2020 White House run
now playing

Julian Castro Moves Toward 2020 White House Run

(AP) – A former Houston minister has been accused of embezzling more than $800,000 from his church.  Jerrell Altic appeared in court Tuesday after surrendering to authorities.  A grand jury indicted the 40-year-old on Monday on a theft charge.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office alleges Altic took the money from Houston’s First Baptist Church during a six-year period that ended in November 2017.  James Alston, Altic’s attorney, told reporters his client is sorry and “feels horrible for what’s happened.”  Altic declined to comment as he was led away in handcuffs after his court appearance.  A judge set Altic’s bond at $50,000.

In a statement, First Baptist said Altic acted alone and used “difficult-to-detect techniques to carry out this theft.”  The church says its insurance paid for $500,000 of the lost funds

Related posts:

  1. Valley Homebuilder Pleads Guilty In Property Scam
  2. For Killer Drunk Driver, It Was His Second Intoxication Arrest
  3. Sheriff’s Deputy Accused Of DWI, Drug Possession
  4. Lawyer: Mom Accused In Son’s Decapitation ‘mentally ill’
Related Posts
Texas boy jumps from burning apartment to officers

Boy Jumps From Burning Apartment To Officers

jsalinas 0
POLICE CRIME SCENE SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

3 Officers Shot Serving Warrant; Suspect Dead

jsalinas 0
Jacob Anderson

No Jail Time For Ex-Baylor Student Accused Of Sex Assault

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video