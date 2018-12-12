Ex-Minister Accused Of Stealing $800K From Church

(AP) – A former Houston minister has been accused of embezzling more than $800,000 from his church. Jerrell Altic appeared in court Tuesday after surrendering to authorities. A grand jury indicted the 40-year-old on Monday on a theft charge.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office alleges Altic took the money from Houston’s First Baptist Church during a six-year period that ended in November 2017. James Alston, Altic’s attorney, told reporters his client is sorry and “feels horrible for what’s happened.” Altic declined to comment as he was led away in handcuffs after his court appearance. A judge set Altic’s bond at $50,000.

In a statement, First Baptist said Altic acted alone and used “difficult-to-detect techniques to carry out this theft.” The church says its insurance paid for $500,000 of the lost funds