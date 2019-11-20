TEXAS

Ex-Houston Officers Face Federal Charges In Deadly Drug Raid

(AP) – Two former Houston police officers are facing federal charges for their roles in a January drug raid that left two people dead and several officers injured.

Federal authorities said Wednesday that the charges against Gerald Goines and Steven Bryant are the result of a civil rights investigation by the FBI.

The Jan. 28 raid came under scrutiny after police alleged Goines lied to obtain a search warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Rhogena Nicholas and 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle were killed in the raid.  Goines and Bryant face charges related to allegations that they provided false information.

A civilian accused of making fake 911 calls that led police to the home is also facing a charge.  Attorneys for Goines and Bryant have declined to comment, saying they haven’t seen the indictment.

