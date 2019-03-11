Ex-Idea School Bus Driver Arraigned On Child Sex Charges

A former bus driver for IDEA Public Schools has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges of child sexual abuse. 59-year-old Jose Luis Garza was arraigned Monday on a total of 24 counts contained in three indictments charging him with aggravated child sexual assault, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and indecency with a child. Garza was then ordered to stand trial May 13th.

Garza was first arrested in May of last year after Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials began investigating complaints made by three young girls who rode his bus told an adult that Garza had been touching them inappropriately for several months.

Five other girls came forward soon after with the same complaints. At the time, Garza drove a bus for the IDEA campus in Mission.