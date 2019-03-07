Ex-Idea School Bus Driver Indicted On Child Sex Charges

A former bus driver for IDEA Public Schools has been formally indicted on child sexual abuse charges. The indictment against 59-year-old Jose Luis Garza is being handed up 9 months after he was arrested.

Garza’s arrest came about a month after Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials began investigating when three young girls who rode his bus told an adult that Garza had been touching them inappropriately for several months. Five other girls came forward soon after with the same complaints.

Garza has been indicted on a total of 18 counts, including aggravated child sexual assault, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and indecency with a child. At the time, Garza drove a bus for the IDEA campus in Mission.