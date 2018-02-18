Home TEXAS Ex-Insurance Agent Gets Life Sentence For Client Theft
Ex-Insurance Agent Gets Life Sentence For Client Theft
TEXAS
0

Ex-Insurance Agent Gets Life Sentence For Client Theft

0
0
AR-180219533
now viewing

Ex-Insurance Agent Gets Life Sentence For Client Theft

Screen-Shot-2018-02-17-at-11_57_27-AM-1000×559
now playing

Teens Arrested For Threats Against Houston Areas Schools

1114_n13_bn9_police_crime_scene_tape_generic_970x546
now playing

Drug Deal Set Up On Facebook Ends With Teen Shot, Injured

SpaceX New Rocket Launch
now playing

Satellite Launch From California Is Delayed

1512249102_73317433_ver1_0_640_480
now playing

Trump Mad At Law Enforcement, Lawmakers Over Iran Payment

washington42
now playing

Washington Snipped Here? College Says It Found Prez's Hair

School_Shooting_Florida_18663-780×520
now playing

The Latest: Shooting Survivors Plan March On Washington

barnes-foundation-rm18e-600
now playing

At museum, current and ex-inmates create art and futures

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Decries 'far-fetched' Collusion Theories

plea deal
now playing

Man Pleads Guilty In Russia Probe

FBI
now playing

FBI Investigates Overlooked Tip On Cruz

(AP) – A former Lubbock insurance agent has been sentenced to life in prison for stealing money from some of his elderly clients.

Joseph Gaines was also ordered to pay back $810,000 he had taken from his victims.

He had pleaded guilty to an enhanced felony count of misapplication of fiduciary property of the elderly.

The Texas Department of Insurance’s fraud unit found Gaines had persuaded senior citizens in West Texas to purchase annuities but kept the money for himself.

Authorities began investigating Gaines after a 94-year-old woman’s family called an insurance company to confirm her $700,000 investment. They were told there was no policy in her name.

Gaines was charged with felonies in Swisher, Wilbarger, and Howard counties. Several of Gaines victims testified at his sentencing on Thursday in Swisher County.

Related posts:

  1. Silver Alert Cancelled After Missing Rural Alamo Man Turns Up Safe
  2. Dad Who Fled To Mexico With Son Gets 50 Years In Texas Death
  3. Former Sharyland Teacher Accused Of Sexual Contact With Teen Student
  4. 3 Teenagers Arrested For Bringing Guns To High Schools
Related Posts
Screen-Shot-2018-02-17-at-11_57_27-AM-1000×559

Teens Arrested For Threats Against Houston Areas Schools

Danny Castillon 0
1114_n13_bn9_police_crime_scene_tape_generic_970x546

Drug Deal Set Up On Facebook Ends With Teen Shot, Injured

Danny Castillon 0
shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1

Officials: Man Obsessed With YouTube Stars Likely Shot Self

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video