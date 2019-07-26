Ex-Judge Delgado Files Motion For New Trial

Former state district judge Rudy Delgado is appealing his judicial corruption conviction. Attorneys for Delgado have filed a motion asking that his convictions be thrown out and a new trial be held.

Delgado was found guilty on all eight counts of bribery, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy following a 4-day trial in McAllen federal court earlier this month. But in the motion, Delgado’s attorneys argue federal prosecutors relied on speculation and failed to prove specifically that Delgado offered favorable rulings to an Edinburg attorney in exchange for cash payments.

Pending a ruling on the appeal, Delgado is scheduled to be sentenced September 25th. He is facing a maximum 10-year prison term.