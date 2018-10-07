Home LOCAL Ex-Judge Delgado Pleads Not Guilty To Superceding Charges
Ex-Judge Delgado Pleads Not Guilty To Superceding Charges
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Ex-Judge Delgado Pleads Not Guilty To Superceding Charges

0
0
COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now viewing

Ex-Judge Delgado Pleads Not Guilty To Superceding Charges

5b44dbf7706b6.image
now playing

Remains Of WWII Soldier From Texas, 19, Buried In Dallas

hit and run-1
now playing

Authorities Search For Driver In Deadly Hit And Run

105320754-1531232779735gettyimages-629477960.530×298
now playing

Cuba Unfreezing Growth Of Private Tourism Businesses

800
now playing

European Exporters In China Shift Trade To Avoid US Tariffs

WireAP_3633a8d61dca4d1fbb977224faa9969d_12x5_992
now playing

China's Xi Pledges Billions In Loans, Aid To Arab Nations

index
now playing

UK Prime Minister Fights To Stop Cabinet Exodus Over Brexit

familiesAP_18190812214229
now playing

Dozens Of Immigrant Children Will Be Reunited With Parents

WireAP_06fca5502b384377bd29660bbec1a77d_12x5_992
now playing

Trump Picks Kavanaugh, A GOP Favorite, For Supreme Court

POLICE
now playing

Brownsville Cop Recuperating From Gunshot Wound At Home

Aviation Crash Virginia
now playing

Police: Pilot's Body Found, Raising Crash Toll To 2

Former 93rd District Court judge Rudy Delgado is denying the charges contained in a superceding indictment. Delgado Monday pleaded not guilty to federal bribery and conspiracy charges stemming from an FBI investigation that used a local attorney as a confidential informant. Prosecutors say Delgado was accepting money from the attorney in exchange for providing judicial favors.

Former 93rd District Court judge Rudy Delgado

The 64-year-old Delgado was arrested in early February and was suspended from the bench about a month later. He announced his resignation and retirement in late April. Delgado is set to go on trial September 10th.

Related posts:

  1. New Charges For Former Brownsville Fire Chief
  2. Suspect Faces Drug Charges In Brownsville
Related Posts
hit and run-1

Authorities Search For Driver In Deadly Hit And Run

jsalinas 0
POLICE

Brownsville Cop Recuperating From Gunshot Wound At Home

jsalinas 0
FAMILY SEPARATION

US Says It Can Release Half The Kids Under 5

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video