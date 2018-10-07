Ex-Judge Delgado Pleads Not Guilty To Superceding Charges

Former 93rd District Court judge Rudy Delgado is denying the charges contained in a superceding indictment. Delgado Monday pleaded not guilty to federal bribery and conspiracy charges stemming from an FBI investigation that used a local attorney as a confidential informant. Prosecutors say Delgado was accepting money from the attorney in exchange for providing judicial favors.

The 64-year-old Delgado was arrested in early February and was suspended from the bench about a month later. He announced his resignation and retirement in late April. Delgado is set to go on trial September 10th.