Ex-La Joya Official Freed Nearly Two Weeks After Arrest For Fraud

The former interim executive director of the La Joya Housing Authority has been freed from federal custody. The McAllen Monitor reports a San Antonio federal magistrate on Friday set a $50,000 bond for Francis Salinas, who’d been jailed in an alleged bribery case since her arrest in San Antonio two days before Christmas.

The 52-year-old Salinas is charged with wire fraud and conspiracy amid allegations she schemed with an acquaintance to get her a public relations contract with the city of La Joya.

As part of the scheme, federal prosecutors say, Salinas used her connections with a La Joya city official to ensure the contract was approved, in exchange for a percentage of the payment. The acquaintance, Sylvia Garces Valdez, was indicted for bribery back in August.