Ex-Lawman Makes Bond Following August Drug-Related Arrest

A former Valley law enforcement officer arrested on federal drug trafficking charges is free on bond after more than three months behind bars. Geovani Hernandez has been released from the Hidalgo County jail after putting up some real estate as collateral in lieu of cash for a 100-thousand dollar bond. Hernandez was released under strict conditions, including a requirement that he wear a GPS monitoring device and not leave his home except for specific reasons.

The 43-year-old Hernandez, a former La Joya police chief, is accused of using his position to assist a drug trafficking organization move its drugs through the Valley, in exchange for cash. According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez planned to use the money to mount a campaign for a Hidalgo County constable’s post.