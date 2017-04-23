Home TEXAS Ex-Marine Sent To Prison For Fraudulent Injury Claims
Ex-Marine Sent To Prison For Fraudulent Injury Claims
TEXAS
0

Ex-Marine Sent To Prison For Fraudulent Injury Claims

0
0
Jail-Generic-Photo1
now viewing

Ex-Marine Sent To Prison For Fraudulent Injury Claims

AUTO ACCIDENT
now playing

Charges Pending Against Driver In Deadly Expressway Wreck In Weslaco

tomas yarrington
now playing

Ex-Tamps Governor Reportedly To Be Extradited To U.S. Before Mexico

898881-797409101
now playing

Duterte Says He Can Be 50 Times More Brutal Than Terrorists

France Election
now playing

The Latest: Long Lines In Montreal As French Nationals Vote

KKJ
now playing

American Flight Attendant To Angry Passenger: 'Hit Me'

18056813_10158692426935599_6616515725261760689_n
now playing

Mexico Says 2 Top Drug Traffickers Killed Near US Border

godwin
now playing

Funeral Services Held For Ohio Victim Of Facebook Killer

DCSG107-422_2017_143616_hd
now playing

The Latest: Thousands Join Global Rallies For Science

gy_clinton_dc_042317_12x5_1600
now playing

Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance At Tribeca Fest

untitled
now playing

Public Window On Financial Complaints Could Be Closing Soon

(AP) – A former North Texas Marine has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison after receiving veterans benefits, including a house, due to fraudulent claims he was injured during combat in Iraq.

Brandon Blackstone was sentenced in Dallas federal court on Friday.

The 35-year-old Blackstone had pleaded guilty in September to one count of wire fraud and one count of fraudulent representation about the receipt of a military decoration for financial gain.

According to court documents, Blackstone, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2004 until 2006, falsely claimed he had been injured when his Humvee vehicle hit an anti-tank mine.

The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded Blackstone disability benefits as a result of his fraudulent claims and he also received a mortgage-free home from a military foundation.

Related posts:

  1. Five Valley Residents Nabbed In Medicare Fraud Scheme
  2. George HW Bush Still In Hospital; George W Bush Visits
  3. 5 Injured In Home Explosion, Cause Investigated
  4. Man Charged In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash That Killed Wife Of Former State Official
Related Posts
KKJ

American Flight Attendant To Angry Passenger: ‘Hit Me’

Danny Castillon 0
de7c4ee6-ff89-42ec-9027-02212f7af9a6-large16x9_1280x960_70413B00EJCGG1

Texas Man Gets 18 Years For Shooting Romantic Rival In Back

Danny Castillon 0
IMMIGRATION-LADY LIBERTY AND US FLAG

Young Immigrants Won’t ‘rest easy’ Despite Trump’s Comments

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video