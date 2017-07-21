Ex-Mexican Drug Cartel Leader Gets 30 Years In US Prison

(AP) – Prosecutors say a former high-ranking member of the Zetas cartel in Mexico must serve 30 years in a U.S. prison and forfeit $10 million for his drug-related crimes.

Ivan Velasquez-Caballero of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, was sentenced Friday by a federal judge in Laredo. Officials say the 47-year-old Velasquez-Caballero is expected to face deportation following his release from prison.

Velasquez-Caballero, known in Mexico as “El Taliban,” pleaded guilty in 2014, in a plea deal, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. Mexican authorities in 2012 arrested Velasquez-Caballero in the northern city of San Luis Potosi, then he was extradited to South Texas on drug-related charges.