Ex-Mexico Security Chief Long Haunted By Corruption Claims

FILE- In this Oct. 8, 2010 file photo, Mexico's Secretary of Public Safety Genaro Garcia Luna attends a press conference on the sidelines of an American Police Community (Ameripol) meeting in Mexico City. Garcia Luna, 51, who left the security post nearly a decade ago, was charged in federal court in New York with three counts of trafficking cocaine and one count of making false statements on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

(AP) – Mexico’s former security chief was dogged by so many allegations of corruption and wrongdoing for so long that some said it was only a matter of time before he would be arrested. What amazed some was that it took so long, and that Genaro García Luna’s arrest this week came on U.S. soil rather in Mexico. The 51-year-old García Luna left the security post nearly a decade ago and moved to the U.S. He has been charged in federal court in New York with three counts of trafficking cocaine and one count of making false statements. Says one former Mexican prosecutor: “This wasn’t a surprise.”

