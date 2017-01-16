Home LOCAL Ex-Mission Cop Found Not Guilty Of Lying To The Feds
Ex-Mission Cop Found Not Guilty Of Lying To The Feds
A former Mission police officer has been found not guilty of charges in connection with the drug corruption case against a one-time colleague. A McAllen federal jury has acquitted Charles Edelmiro Lopez, who’d been charged with knowingly making a false statement during their investigation into another Mission police officer.

Lopez had been accused of lying to a federal agent to cover up the activities of then-Mission narcotics officer Hector Mendez. Mendez had been under investigation stemming from an incident in 2012 in which he allegedly stole a load of cocaine with the intent to sell the drugs himself. Mendez was convicted of drug trafficking charges last month and is serving a 25-year prison term.

