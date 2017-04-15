Home NATIONAL Ex-NFL Player Driving Truck That Ran Over, Killed Daughter
Ex-NFL Player Driving Truck That Ran Over, Killed Daughter
NATIONAL
0

Ex-NFL Player Driving Truck That Ran Over, Killed Daughter

0
0
Arizona Cardinals v Washington Redskins
now viewing

Ex-NFL Player Driving Truck That Ran Over, Killed Daughter

Part-PAR-Par8137220-1-1-0
now playing

Turkey Detains 49 IS Suspects Said To Be Planning Attacks

prison
now playing

West Texas Drug Ring Leader Gets 35 Years, Must Pay $37M

Ethan+Couch+affluenza+bitch
now playing

Texas Court Won't Release 'Affluenza' Defendant From Jail

998bf0fd-8dad-4926-b9de-3d3874a9ab00-large16x9_1280x960_60511B00LAJOZ
now playing

Report: 65 Texas Foster Children In March Stayed In Offices

dbc60cd2-a72f-427e-bf87-095659180104-dbc60cd2a72f427ebf87095659180104rendition_2_Jakubowskiwwohair
now playing

Manifesto-Writing Fugitive Found Camping On Wisconsin Farm

arkansas-injection-protests
now playing

Arkansas' Multiple Execution Plan In Limbo After Rulings

f962a7b4ad7a415cae79f8b0134b5da7-780×514
now playing

Army Taps Reservists With Cyber Skills To Fight IS Militants

WireAP_a14ac70223b146819c0ca13c1169d1be_12x5_1600
now playing

Pence Aims To Reassure Allies Amid North Korea Threat

KJHJ
now playing

At Easter, Trump Has Yet To Find A Church Home In DC

untitled
now playing

Trump White House Drops Policy Of Identifying Visitors

(AP) – Authorities say a former NFL player was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.

The Arizona Republic reported (http://bit.ly/2nO2juS) that police say Todd Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa Friday afternoon.

Officials said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mesa police said impairment was not a factor.

Heap played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.

Related posts:

  1. Ex-NFL Star Hernandez Acquitted In Boston Double Murder
  2. Man Charged In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash That Killed Wife Of Former State Official
  3. Government: 36 Islamic State Fighters Killed By Massive Bomb
  4. Domestic Violence Sparks Murder-Suicide In Donna-Area Home
Related Posts
dbc60cd2-a72f-427e-bf87-095659180104-dbc60cd2a72f427ebf87095659180104rendition_2_Jakubowskiwwohair

Manifesto-Writing Fugitive Found Camping On Wisconsin Farm

Danny Castillon 0
arkansas-injection-protests

Arkansas’ Multiple Execution Plan In Limbo After Rulings

Danny Castillon 0
f962a7b4ad7a415cae79f8b0134b5da7-780×514

Army Taps Reservists With Cyber Skills To Fight IS Militants

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video