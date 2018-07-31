Home LOCAL Ex-Officers Heading To Prison In Missing Cocaine Case
Ex-Officers Heading To Prison In Missing Cocaine Case
Ex-Officers Heading To Prison In Missing Cocaine Case

Ex-Officers Heading To Prison In Missing Cocaine Case

Two former San Juan police officers are going to prison in connection with a 2-year-old case involving missing bundles of cocaine.  A McAllen federal judge Tuesday sentenced Salvador Hernandez to two years in prison and Richard Castillo to almost a year-and-a-half for lying to federal agents.

Hernandez and Castillo had been convicted of making false statements to D-E-A agents investigating the apparent theft of 3 kilos of cocaine found inside an SUV at the scene of a crash. Both officers had also been tried on conspiracy charges in connection to the theft itself, but were acquitted.

