Ex-Ohio State Football Players Charged With Rape, Kidnapping

These photos provided by the Franklin County Ohio Sheriff show Jahsen Wint, left, and Amir I. Reip, right. Police say two Ohio State University football players have been charged with rape and kidnapping. The Columbus Dispatch reports that 21-year-old defensive players Amir I. Riep and Jahsen L. Wint were booked into jail early Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Franklin County Ohio Sheriff via AP)

(AP) — A grand jury has indicted two former Ohio State football players on charges of rape and kidnapping. Defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were both kicked off the team after their arrest earlier this month. Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien on Friday announced the grand jury indictment. O’Brien said the men face 33 years in prison if convicted and registration as sex offenders. Both players pleaded not guilty to preliminary charges after their Feb. 12 arrest on charges of holding a woman against her will and raping her. Messages were left for their attorneys seeking comment. An attorney representing Wint has said his client is innocent.