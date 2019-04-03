LOCALTRENDING

Ex-Port Isabel Teacher Gets Probation In Student Sex Abuse Case

There will be no prison time for a former Port Isabel High School teacher who admitted to having sex with a female student.

A judge in Brownsville Wednesday sentenced Robert Pensado to 10 years probation. The 43-year-old Pensado had pleaded guilty in March to charges of having an improper relationship with a student and possessing child pornography. In exchange, prosecutors dropped the most serious charge of sexual assault along with a charge of promoting the sexual performance of a child. Also as part of his plea, the former math teacher and coach must give up his teaching license and register as a sex offender for life.

Pensado was arrested last June following an investigation involving Cameron County constables, Texas Rangers, and Child Protective Services.

