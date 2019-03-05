Ex-Port Isabel Teacher Reaches Plea Agreement In Student Sex Abuse Case

A former Port Isabel High School teacher has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an alleged sexual relationship with a female student. 43-year-old Robert Pensado admitted to two charges – having an improper relationship with a student and possessing child pornography.

Pensado was arrested last June following an investigation involving Cameron County constables, Texas Rangers, and Child Protective Services. Pensado was indicted on a total of six charges that also included sexual assault and promoting the sexual performance of a child. According to The Brownsville Herald, those charges will be dropped in exchange for the guilty plea, plus the former math teacher will have to give up his teaching license and register as a sex offender for life. Pensado will learn his sentence next month.