Ex-President George HW Bush Released From Houston Hospital

Mourners, Including Former Presidents, Attend Funeral For Barbara Bush
(AP) – Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Houston hospital where he spent 13 days recovering from an infection that required his hospitalization a day after his wife’s funeral.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath says the 93-year-old Bush was released Friday from Houston Methodist Hospital.

He was admitted on April 22 for treatment of an infection that spread to his blood. Bush spent some time in an intensive care unit before being moved to a regular patient room.

Bush was hospitalized a day after he attended the funeral and burial of his 92-year-old wife, Barbara, who died on April 17 at their Houston home.

Bush has a form of Parkinson’s disease along with a history of pneumonia and other infections.

