Home LOCAL Ex-Priest Gets Life In Prison For 1960 Killing
Ex-Priest Gets Life In Prison For 1960 Killing
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Ex-Priest Gets Life In Prison For 1960 Killing

0
0
john feit
now viewing

Ex-Priest Gets Life In Prison For 1960 Killing

Arizona Congressman Steps Down
now playing

Arizona Congressman Steps Down

Palestinians at UN denounce Trump action
now playing

Palestinians At UN Denounce Trump Action

investigation generic
now playing

North Carolina Steps In On Child Abuse Cases Involving Sect

NEW MEXICO SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Sheriff: Heroes Saved Lives In School Shooting

Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell
now playing

Deputy National Security Adviser To Leave White House

TANZANIA 2 WOMEN ARREST FOR KISSING GAY IS AGAINST THE LAW
now playing

Tanzania Arrests 3 More Over Online Video Of Women Kissing

LEBANON FIRE KILLS 7 CHILDREN
now playing

Fire In Lebanon Refugee Settlement Kills 7 Syrian Children

US AIRSTRIKES US JET FIGHTERS
now playing

US Airstrikes Kill 5 Al-Qaida Operatives In Yemen

Roy Moore
now playing

Like Trump, Moore Breaking The Rules Of Modern-Day Politics

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

21-Year-Old Gunman Disguised Himself As Student

(AP) – A jury has sentenced a former priest to life in prison for the strangulation death of a female parishioner 57 years ago.

The Hidalgo County jury in South Texas deliberated just over four hours Friday before returning the maximum sentence for murder against 85-year-old John Bernard Feit (FYTE). The same jury found him guilty Thursday night for the killing of 25-year-old schoolteacher and former beauty queen Irene Garza in April 1960.

Feit was a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas, when he first came under suspicion in Garza’s death. He said he had heard Garza’s confession in the church rectory instead of the confessional but denied killing the woman.  Prosecutors had asked for a 57-year prison sentence, one year for each of year Feit was free after Garza’s death.

Related posts:

  1. Convict Arraigned On Capital Murder Charge Related To Septic Tank Remains
  2. Brownsville Murder Suspect Now Charged With Child Pornography
  3. Punishment Testimony Begins In Ex-Priest’s Murder Trail
  4. Ex-Delta Municipal Judge Hit With Prison Time On Drug Charges
Related Posts
JOHN FEIT

Punishment Testimony Begins In Ex-Priest’s Murder Trail

jsalinas 0
2a5ab6ab99c1fd6b45b050bd1d0f5530

Dems Prepare To Curtail Superdelegates Ahead Of 2020

Roxanne Garcia 0
2ec9000d0b8f4cd5a2747df61772a66c-780×480

‘Get down!’ Gunfire Erupts At New Mexico High School

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video