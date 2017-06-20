Home LOCAL Ex-Probation Officer Charged In Bribery, Theft Investigation
Ex-Probation Officer Charged In Bribery, Theft Investigation
An arrest has been made in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation of the Hidalgo County Adult Probation Office.

Photo courtesy of Hidalgo county sheriff’s office

A former employee, Carlos De La Fuente, turned himself in Tuesday after the District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest. The 34-year-old De La Fuente has been charged with abuse of official capacity.

Court documents state De La Fuente took money from probationers – more than 6-thousand dollars – in exchange for reducing their sentences. De La Fuente resigned from the probation department in early May after learning the sheriff’s office had launched an investigation into accusations of bribery and theft.

Sheriff’s officials say they expect to make more arrests.

