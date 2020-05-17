LOCAL

Ex-PSJA Teacher Accused In Student Sexual Assault

A now-former teacher with the PSJA school district has been charged after being accused of sexually assaulting one of his female students. 31-year-old Eric Javier Garza was booked into the Hidalgo County jail Thursday on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student, and is free on bond. The alleged incident happened April 20th at a home in Mission, where the apparent victim was visiting a family friend.

A criminal complaint states early that morning, Garza laid down next to the girl while she slept and began grabbing her sexually. She was able to get away and a relative later reported the incident to Mission police. Garza had been a government and politics teacher at PSJA’s Thomas Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School.

