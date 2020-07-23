Ex-Redskins Become Washington Football Team For 2020 Season

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, F-26 fighter jets from the DC Air National Guard fly over FedEx Field before an NFL football game against between the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys in Landover, Md. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press the team formerly known as Redskins will go by Washington Football Team until a new name is chosen. Washington will keep its burgundy and gold colors and replace the Indian head logo on helmets with a player's jersey number. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)