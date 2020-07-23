NATIONAL

Ex-Redskins Become Washington Football Team For 2020 Season

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, F-26 fighter jets from the DC Air National Guard fly over FedEx Field before an NFL football game against between the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys in Landover, Md. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press the team formerly known as Redskins will go by Washington Football Team until a new name is chosen. Washington will keep its burgundy and gold colors and replace the Indian head logo on helmets with a player's jersey number. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

(AP) – The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season. The temporary name gives the organization time to choose a new moniker. Washington will keep its burgundy and gold colors and replace the Indian head logo on helmets with a player’s jersey number. Owner Dan Snyder recently dropped the Redskins name amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American advocacy groups. On Monday, he hired Terry Bateman as executive vice president and chief marketing officer to oversee the name change and re-branding process.

