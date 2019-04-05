NATIONAL

Ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner Ordered To Register As Sex Offender

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, former Congressman Anthony Weiner leaves federal court following his sentencing in New York. Weiner has been ordered to register as a sex offender as he nears the end of a 21-month prison sentence for having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl. A New York City judge on Friday, April 5, 2019, designated Weiner a Level 1 sex offender, meaning he's thought to have a low risk of reoffending. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(AP) – Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner has been ordered to register as a sex offender as he nears the end of a 21-month prison sentence for having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl.

A New York City judge on Friday designated Weiner a Level 1 sex offender, meaning he’s thought to have a low risk of reoffending.  Weiner must register for a minimum of 20 years. He’s required to verify his address every year and visit a police station every three years to have a new picture taken.

Weiner didn’t attend Friday’s court hearing. He’s in a halfway house after serving most of his sentence at a prison in Massachusetts.  He’s due to be released May 14.  Before being sentenced, the Democrat said he’d been a “very sick man.”

