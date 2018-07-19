Home TEXAS Ex-School Band Teacher Gets 5 Years For Child Porn
Ex-School Band Teacher Gets 5 Years For Child Porn
TEXAS
0

Ex-School Band Teacher Gets 5 Years For Child Porn

0
0
CHILD PORN BANNER FOR WEB
now viewing

Ex-School Band Teacher Gets 5 Years For Child Porn

DONALD TRUMP AND VLAD PUTIN MEETING
now playing

WH: Putin Coming To White House

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now playing

New Immigrant Detention Facility Set To Open On Site Of Former Tent-City Prison

RESOLUTION FOR RUSSIAN NOT TO QUESTION US GOVERNMENT
now playing

Senate Goes On Record Against Putin Offer

ARREST-MAN IN HANDCUFFS
now playing

Feds Holding Cousin Of Tamaulipas Governor's Wife For Suspected Drug Cash Smuggling

FEDERAL RESERVE
now playing

Trump Slams Rate Increases By Independent Federal Reserve

FARMER SOY FARMER CHINA TARIFFS
now playing

Farmers Fret And Wait As US-China Trade War Escalates

DENIS TEN OLYMPIC SKATER DEAD
now playing

Olympic Figure Skating Medalist Denis Ten Killed

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

New York State Launches Tax Probe Of Trump Foundation

AMBULANCE-3
now playing

1 Released From Hospital After Army Depot Blast

NICARAGUA PROTEST
now playing

Nicaragua Marks 1979 Revolution Amid Protests, Bloodshed

(AP) – A former high school band teacher in South Texas must serve five years in federal prison for sharing child pornography online.   Parker J. Pendergraph was sentenced Thursday in Corpus Christi. The 29-year-old Pendergraph in March pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography.

Pendergraph was an assistant band director at Carroll High School in Corpus Christi when he was arrested in February and then suspended. He also taught at two middle schools.

Prosecutors say the investigation began in November when an electronic chat room company notified authorities that a known image of child pornography had been uploaded. The IP address led to Pendergraph.  A search of the teacher’s home and electronic devices revealed nearly 900 images related to child pornography.  Pendergraph acknowledged he went online to trade photos of nude girls.

Related posts:

  1. New Brownsville School Board President Currently Under Indictment
  2. Two Years Later, The Disappearance And Death Of Nahomi Rodriguez Remains A Mystery
  3. Texas Woman Approaches City Council Dressed As Cockroach
  4. New York State Launches Tax Probe Of Trump Foundation
Related Posts
ARREST-MAN IN HANDCUFFS

Feds Holding Cousin Of Tamaulipas Governor’s Wife For Suspected Drug Cash Smuggling

jsalinas 0
HUMAN-SMUGGLING

Fatal SUV Crash Driver Among 5 Charged In Smuggling Scheme

jsalinas 0
ELECTRIC ELECTRICITY GRID POWER GRID

ERCOT Says Heat Wave Causes Electric Demand Peak Record

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video