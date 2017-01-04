Home TEXAS Ex-South Texas City Manager Pleads Guilty To Lying To FBI
(AP) – Prosecutors say a former South Texas city manager faces up to five years in prison for lying to the FBI in a public corruption probe.

Former Eagle Pass City Manager Hector Chavez Sr. pleaded guilty Thursday, in a plea agreement, to making a false statement to a federal agent. The 68-year-old Chavez remains free on bond pending sentencing in Del Rio.

Chavez resigned last year after being indicted in the case that prosecutors say involves bribes and Maverick County contracts. Investigators say Chavez in 2015 gave false statements to related to work on county contracts and a personal consulting agreement.

Chavez was indicted on charges also including bribery, obstruction and falsifying records. U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Daryl Fields said Friday that those counts are expected to be dropped during sentencing.

