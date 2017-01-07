Home LOCAL Ex-South Texas Postal Worker Gets Prison For Taking Bribes
Ex-South Texas Postal Worker Gets Prison For Taking Bribes
Ex-South Texas Postal Worker Gets Prison For Taking Bribes

(AP) – A judge has sentenced a former U.S. Postal Service worker in South Texas to 1 1/2 years in federal prison for accepting bribes to provide addresses of some mail-in ballot recipients in 2014 races.

Noe Olvera of Mission was sentenced Friday in McAllen after pleading guilty last March, in a plea deal, to soliciting bribes during an election. He could have received up to 15 years in prison.

Olvera admitted to accepting more than $1,000 in October 2014 in return for providing a political worker with names and addresses of people on his route related to a Hidalgo County sheriff’s race.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra has denied any knowledge of the incident and says he never engaged in any criminal mail-in ballot scheme.

