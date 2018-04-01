Ex-Speaker Gingrich Criticizes Bannon Over Book

(AP) – Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich agrees with the president about former Trump strategist Steve Bannon. Gingrich told reporters Thursday, “Well, I think Bannon has lost his mind, so that was an accurate tweet.”

The Georgia Republican was responding to President Donald Trump’s statement Wednesday that Bannon has “lost his mind.” Bannon questioned Trump’s fitness for office and made scathing criticisms of the president in a new book about Trump’s first year in the White House..

Trump also tweeted this week that he has a “nuclear button” that is “much bigger” than the one claimed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Gingrich says, “The fact is, he’s going to be president, probably for eight years, and you guys just have to get used to the fact that he is who he is.”