Home NATIONAL Ex-Speaker Gingrich Criticizes Bannon Over Book
Ex-Speaker Gingrich Criticizes Bannon Over Book
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Ex-Speaker Gingrich Criticizes Bannon Over Book

0
0
STEVE BANNON
now viewing

Ex-Speaker Gingrich Criticizes Bannon Over Book

police-lights-generic_26
now playing

Murder Suspect Eludes Manhunt South Of Hargill

VIRGINIA WINTER WEATHER
now playing

More Familiar With Hurricanes, Virginia Coast Gets Blizzard

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Man Arrested After Boy, 10, Shot 6-Year-Old Sister With Gun

IRAN PROTEST IRANIAN PROTESTES
now playing

US Says It Supports Iranians' Protests

HEALTH INSURANCE AND THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT
now playing

New Health Insurance Rule Aims To Deliver On Trump Promise

SOUTH AFRICA TRAIN CRASH 18 DEAD
now playing

18 Dead In South Africa Passenger Train Crash

OIL DRILLING PRESIDENT SEAL
now playing

Trump Moves To Vastly Expand Offshore Drilling

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

Man Who Used Dating App To Assault, Rob Gay Men Gets Prison

BODY FOUND
now playing

Body Of Suspect In $1.4 Million Robbery Found Burned

gasprices332
now playing

Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Up 3 Cents To Start 2018

(AP) – Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich agrees with the president about former Trump strategist Steve Bannon. Gingrich told reporters Thursday, “Well, I think Bannon has lost his mind, so that was an accurate tweet.”

The Georgia Republican was responding to President Donald Trump’s statement Wednesday that Bannon has “lost his mind.”  Bannon questioned Trump’s fitness for office and made scathing criticisms of the president in a new book about Trump’s first year in the White House..

Trump also tweeted this week that he has a “nuclear button” that is “much bigger” than the one claimed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.  Gingrich says, “The fact is, he’s going to be president, probably for eight years, and you guys just have to get used to the fact that he is who he is.”

Related posts:

  1. New Year, New Start? Not In President Trump’s Washington
  2. Trump Boasts Of ‘Nuclear Button’ But Doesn’t Really Have One
  3. Trump Left ‘Furious,’ ‘Disgusted’ By Bannon Over New Book
  4. Biden Calls Trump’s Tweets Not Presidential
Related Posts
police-lights-generic_26

Murder Suspect Eludes Manhunt South Of Hargill

jsalinas 0
VIRGINIA WINTER WEATHER

More Familiar With Hurricanes, Virginia Coast Gets Blizzard

jsalinas 0
Shooting-News-Graphic

Man Arrested After Boy, 10, Shot 6-Year-Old Sister With Gun

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video