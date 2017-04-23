Ex-Tamps Governor Reportedly To Be Extradited To U.S. Before Mexico

The U.S. and Mexico reportedly have agreed that indicted former Tamaulipas governor Tomas Yarrington Ruvalcaba will be prosecuted in the U.S. first.

In a statement from the American and Mexican attorneys general, the two say they’ve agreed that Yarrington will be extradited first to the U.S. The agreement must still be approved by officials in Italy, where Yarrington was arrested April 9th after nearly four years as a fugitive.

The 60-year-old Yarrington was indicted in 2013 by a federal court in Brownsville on charges of bribery, money laundering, and bank fraud. He is accused of taking drug cartel money in return for allowing them to operate in Tamaulipas. Investigators say he then laundered the bribe money through banks and properties in South Texas. It’s not yet clear when Italy will move forward with Yarrington’s extradition.