Home TEXAS Ex-Teacher’s Aide Who Faked Cancer Gets 6 Months In Prison
Ex-Teacher’s Aide Who Faked Cancer Gets 6 Months In Prison
TEXAS
0

Ex-Teacher’s Aide Who Faked Cancer Gets 6 Months In Prison

0
0
FORMER EX TEACHER AID WHICH FAKED CANCER
now viewing

Ex-Teacher’s Aide Who Faked Cancer Gets 6 Months In Prison

OROVILLE DAM
now playing

Sheriff: No Further Erosion At Spillway

FATAL CRASH
now playing

Two Killed In 1-Vehicle Crash In Brownsville

LADY GA GA AND JIMMY KIMMEL
now playing

Lady Gaga, Jimmy Kimmel Condemn Texas 'bathroom bill'

SEAN SPICER
now playing

White House: It Was A Trust Issue

kellyanne conway
now playing

Ethics Office Wants Probe Of Conway

city of san benito
now playing

Long-Planned Cultural Heritage Museum Going Up In San Benito

SEVERE-WEATHER-GENERIC
now playing

Texas Storm System Brings Heavy Rain, Tornado Warnings

20160928classroomgeneric
now playing

Report: Most Texas School Districts Have Scant Sex Education

VOTER FRAUD VOTE FRAUD
now playing

Woman Jailed For Voter Fraud Says She Was Used As An Example

Venezuela’s Vice President Tareck El Aissami,
now playing

Venezuela's VP Shrugs Off Drug Sanctions As US Ploy

(AP) – A former Dallas-area teacher’s aide who faked having cancer and took a car and donations from staff and students has been sentenced to six months in prison in a separate case in West Virginia.

The Dallas Morning News reports that 56-year-old Kevin MaBone was sentenced Monday in federal court.  The newspaper said he was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay back more than $6,800 he admitted stealing from Job Corps by using a government credit card for fuel for his personal vehicle.  MaBone admitted using the card in 2014-15, when he was director of social development at the Charleston Job Corps Center.

Police in Texas filed an arrest warrant against MaBone in January charging him with one count of theft, but authorities have said they aren’t sure whether they will pursue the case.

Related posts:

  1. Local Skimming Scam Nails Six Suspects
  2. Woman Jailed For Voter Fraud Says She Was Used As An Example
  3. Pentagon Calls North Korean Weapons ‘clear, grave threat’ To US
  4. Venezuela’s VP Shrugs Off Drug Sanctions As US Ploy
Related Posts
LADY GA GA AND JIMMY KIMMEL

Lady Gaga, Jimmy Kimmel Condemn Texas ‘bathroom bill’

jsalinas 0
SEVERE-WEATHER-GENERIC

Texas Storm System Brings Heavy Rain, Tornado Warnings

jsalinas 0
20160928classroomgeneric

Report: Most Texas School Districts Have Scant Sex Education

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video