Ex-Tent Prison In South Texas, Site Of 2015 Riot, To Be Sold
Ex-Tent Prison In South Texas, Site Of 2015 Riot, To Be Sold

Ex-Tent Prison In South Texas, Site Of 2015 Riot, To Be Sold

(AP) – A former tent-city prison in South Texas where a 2015 inmate riot destroyed much of the complex will be sold for $68 million.

The Valley Morning Star (http://bit.ly/2ngwhna ) reports Willacy County commissioners approved the sale to Utah-based operator Management and Training Corp.

The Willacy County Correctional Center in Raymondville was a minimum-security unit of tent-like domes. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons, following the riot,  canceled its contract with MTC when the unit was uninhabitable.

Commissioner Oscar DeLuna says the county agreed Tuesday to sell the 53-acre facility for $68 million – the debt owed on its bonds. The MTC sale includes an agreement to pay Willacy County $3 daily for each future inmate being held.

The newspaper reports officials say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has expressed interest in the facility.

