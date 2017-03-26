Home TEXAS Ex-Texas Congressman Expects To Be ‘Vindicated’ On Charges
(AP) – Former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman says he expects “to be vindicated” on allegations he conspired with staffers to bilk conservative foundations out of at least $775,000 that was meant for charitable purposes and voter education.

After a court hearing Friday, Stockman told reporters he didn’t intend to plead guilty or enter into a plea agreement.

Shaun Clarke, Stockman’s attorney, said the ex-congressman will fight to clear his name.

Stockman, a Republican who served two non-consecutive terms in the U.S. House, was arrested this month after being charged with conspiracy to make conduit contributions and false statements.

On Monday, a former campaign worker for Stockman pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy and is cooperating with authorities.

Stockman has blamed his arrest on a “deep state” shadow government that’s targeting him.

