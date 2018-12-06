Home TEXAS Ex-Texas Judge Challenges Citations In Rape Victim Case
(AP) – A former Texas judge is fighting disciplinary sanctions by the state’s watchdog agency for issuing a court order that landed a mentally ill rape victim in jail.  The Houston Chronicle reports that former Harris County judge Stacey Bond is challenging disciplinary action by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct while she campaigns for another court seat this fall. The commission cited Bond in March for her actions involving an unidentified witness who had a mental breakdown while testifying in a 2015 sexual assault trial.

The commission’s findings show Bond issued a bench warrant to ensure the woman would resume her testimony. The woman was later transferred to Harris County jail for nearly a month.  The commission ruled that Bond denied the victim due process.  Bond will present oral arguments before the Texas Supreme Court next week.

